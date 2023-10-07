LAPD shoots, kills man during Canoga Park traffic stop

Police shot a man to death during a traffic stop early Saturday in Canoga Park and detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.

The shooting was reported at approximately 1:05 a.m. Saturday, when Los Angeles Police officers stopped a pickup truck at a CVS pharmacy at 21051 Sherman Way, an LAPD spokesman told City News Service.

The driver had a gun, according to the LAPD, which reported that an officer-involved shooting then occurred. It was unknown whether the suspect brandished a gun. It was also unclear what, specifically, prompted the shooting.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

He was later identified as 44-year-old Oscar Vasquez Lopez, according to the medical examiner's office.

A second person was detained by police.

No officers were injured, police said.