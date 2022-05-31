First lady Dr. Jill Biden to give commencement address for Los Angeles City College

FLOTUS is headed to Los Angeles.

First lady Dr. Jill Biden will be the keynote speaker for the Los Angeles City College Commencement Ceremony happening this weekend on June 7, the college announced Tuesday.

The ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. at the Greek Theater.

Dr. Biden, a longtime advocate for higher education, has been a member of the faculty at Northern Virginia Community College since 2009.

The first lady last appeared at LACC in 2016 to announce the launch of the Los Angeles College Promise Program, which offers free tuition for all new full-time students within the Los Angeles Community College District.

"We are just overjoyed and extremely honored that the First Lady of the United States will be joining us this year. We love her. Dr. Biden has been our champion for years and to have her here for our first in-person commencement in three years is amazing," LACC President Mary Gallagher, Ed.D., said. "This will be one of the most important and memorable commencements in the 93-year history of our college."

More than 1,000 students are expected to cross the stage at the venerable Greek Theater that has been used by LACC as its commencement location for many years in collaboration with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Established in 1929, Los Angeles City College is one of the oldest of the California Community Colleges.