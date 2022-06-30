Fireworks shows canceled in 4 LA County cities amid investigation of pyrotechnics firms

Officials in four cities in Los Angeles County were left scrambling to find alternative entertainment after they were forced to cancel fireworks shows days before scheduled Fourth of July celebrations.

On June 25, the California State Fire Marshall raided the ExpoShows, Inc. warehouse in Mojave, a desert community in Kern County, for public safety concerns and potential criminal activity. As a result, the contractor’s display permit was revoked.

Lancaster and Palmdale

In the Antelope Valley, the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale canceled the annual 4th of July Extravaganza.

However, officials are not giving up on finding another way to celebrate.

"As a community that respects and values law and order, we are saddened by this revelation and await more information to emerge," said Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris. "Despite the news, we are not giving up. We are currently scouring for available vendors and trying to find a way for our community to enjoy a 4th of July Extravaganza together. We honor the tradition of gathering in celebration of Independence Day during an official City event."

La Puente

City officials in La Puente said instead of fireworks, the city will celebrate America’s birthday with a Patriotic Laser Light show. "We are always looking for new ways to improve, and this is an innovative way to enjoy a great time," a city statement said.

Lynwood

The show will also go on in Lynwood.

The city will celebrate the holiday with a festival and laser light show. In addition, the city also moved the event to July 3.

The city said in a statement that read in part, "The Lynwood celebration was moved a day ahead of the holiday to allow families to celebrate with the City on July 3rd, then celebrate with their loved ones on July 4th (something many families have requested). It’s a win-win for everyone!"

(Getty Images)

ExpoShows, Inc. released a statement to FOX 11 Thursday and said the family-owned business is "proud of its track record of safely conducting public fireworks displays in California," and the investigation "appears to be an overreaction by the State Fire Marshall office."

The statement also said:

"So far, no charges have been filed or disclosed to Exposhows to comment upon. It is a shame that the SFM has abruptly decided to seize the fireworks just prior to being released from Exposhows’ facility to the display sites, wrongfully depriving those affected communities of experiencing another safe and entertaining Fourth of July Celebration to express their spirit of community and patriotism. The SFM is targeting a small family business and California communities stand to suffer too unless the SFM reverses course and saves the Fourth of July."

The details of the investigation have not been released by authorities.

