Firefighters knock down small blaze in West Hollywood

Firefighters extinguished a one-acre brush fire on a hillside in the West Hollywood area early Wednesday.

The fire was reported at about 5 a.m. near Sunset and La Cienega boulevards, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Los Angeles city firefighters also went to the scene. The flames were extinguished in about a half-hour. Some firefighters remained at the location dousing hot spots.

No injuries were reported, and no structures were damaged.

