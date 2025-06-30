Firefighters battling multiple IE wildfires

The Brief Six wildfires are currently active across Riverside and San Bernardino counties as of Monday morning, June 30. Evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect for areas impacted by the Wolf and Lake fires, while orders for the Mandalay and Mindy fires have been lifted. Firefighters are making progress on containment for most fires, with the Smiley Fire now 100% contained and the Lake Fire's forward spread stopped.



Firefighters on Monday continue to battle several wildfires in the Inland Empire, and some neighborhoods remain under evacuation orders.

As of Monday morning, there were six fires actively burning in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Wolf Fire

1,400 acres

10% contained

The Wolf Fire broke out near Banning, close to the intersection of Old Banning Idyllwild Road and Wolfskill Truck Trail a little after 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 29.

Evacuation orders and warnings have been issued for certain areas. Tap or click here to see the full list.

RELATED: Wolf Fire forces evacuations for parts of Riverside County

Mandalay Fire

83 acres

0% contained

The Mandalay Fire broke out on Sunday, June 29 near Tyler Street and Mandalay Court in Riverside. Mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted and residents can access their homes with ID at the following locations:

Tyler St. & Eureka Dr.⁣

Valley Dr. & Jones Ave.⁣

Gaylord Dr. & Stover Ave.⁣

⁣The following locations will remain closed for the next 24 hours:

Eureka Dr. & Butte Dr.⁣

Eureka Dr. & Cucamonga St.⁣

Eureka Dr. & Eagle Rock.⁣

Gaylord Dr. & Stover Ave.⁣

Mandalay Ct. & Tyler St.⁣

Mindy Fire

100 acres

70% contained

The Mindy Fire broke out on Sunday, June 29 near Mindy Way East of Decoursey Road in Aguanga.

All evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted.

Firefighters remain on scene working to strengthen containment lines.

Cable Fire

19 acres

15% contained

The Cable Fire broke on Sunday, June 29 near Martin Ranch Road and Cable Lane in Cable Canyon.

One firefighter is reported to be injured.

According to Cal Fire, crews are making strong progress constructing containment lines and addressing hot spots near the head of the fire.

Lake Fire

485 acres

25% contained

The Lake Fire broke out Saturday, June 28 around 4 p.m. near State Highway 173 and Cedar Springs Dam Trail near Silverwood Lake. As of Monday morning, the forward rate of spread has been stopped, according to Cal Fire.

RELATED COVERAGE: Firefighters stop forward spread of Lake Fire in San Bernardino County

Evacuation warnings remain in place for the following areas:

ONFLY_16054862-0

ONFLY_16054616-2

ONFLY_16054616-0

Crews continue to focus on strengthening control lines in areas where the fire is still active.

Smiley Fire

83 acres

100% contained

The Smiley Fire broke out on Saturday, June 28 near San Timoteo County and Smiley roads, south of Redlands.

No firefighters were injured.