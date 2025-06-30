Firefighters battling multiple IE wildfires
LOS ANGELES - Firefighters on Monday continue to battle several wildfires in the Inland Empire, and some neighborhoods remain under evacuation orders.
As of Monday morning, there were six fires actively burning in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
Wolf Fire
- 1,400 acres
- 10% contained
The Wolf Fire broke out near Banning, close to the intersection of Old Banning Idyllwild Road and Wolfskill Truck Trail a little after 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 29.
Evacuation orders and warnings have been issued for certain areas. Tap or click here to see the full list.
Mandalay Fire
- 83 acres
- 0% contained
The Mandalay Fire broke out on Sunday, June 29 near Tyler Street and Mandalay Court in Riverside. Mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted and residents can access their homes with ID at the following locations:
- Tyler St. & Eureka Dr.
- Valley Dr. & Jones Ave.
- Gaylord Dr. & Stover Ave.
The following locations will remain closed for the next 24 hours:
- Eureka Dr. & Butte Dr.
- Eureka Dr. & Cucamonga St.
- Eureka Dr. & Eagle Rock.
- Gaylord Dr. & Stover Ave.
- Mandalay Ct. & Tyler St.
Mindy Fire
- 100 acres
- 70% contained
The Mindy Fire broke out on Sunday, June 29 near Mindy Way East of Decoursey Road in Aguanga.
All evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted.
Firefighters remain on scene working to strengthen containment lines.
Cable Fire
- 19 acres
- 15% contained
The Cable Fire broke on Sunday, June 29 near Martin Ranch Road and Cable Lane in Cable Canyon.
One firefighter is reported to be injured.
According to Cal Fire, crews are making strong progress constructing containment lines and addressing hot spots near the head of the fire.
Lake Fire
- 485 acres
- 25% contained
The Lake Fire broke out Saturday, June 28 around 4 p.m. near State Highway 173 and Cedar Springs Dam Trail near Silverwood Lake. As of Monday morning, the forward rate of spread has been stopped, according to Cal Fire.
Evacuation warnings remain in place for the following areas:
- ONFLY_16054862-0
- ONFLY_16054616-2
- ONFLY_16054616-0
Crews continue to focus on strengthening control lines in areas where the fire is still active.
Smiley Fire
- 83 acres
- 100% contained
The Smiley Fire broke out on Saturday, June 28 near San Timoteo County and Smiley roads, south of Redlands.
No firefighters were injured.
The Source: This information is based on current reports from fire officials, including Cal Fire, regarding active wildfires in Riverside and San Bernardino counties as of Monday morning, June 30, 2025. Updates on containment, acreage, and evacuation orders are sourced directly from these official reports and related news coverage.