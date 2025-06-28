Lake Fire in San Bernardino County forces evacuation orders

article

A wildfire erupted in San Bernardino County on Saturday, forcing evacuations in the area. Fire crews say that the fire is spreading rapidly.

Credit: CalFireBDU via X.

What we know:

The Lake Fire broke out around 4 p.m. according to Cal Fire, near Silverwood lake in San Bernardino County.

In just a few hours, the fire has burned nearly 450 acres, with officials saying it had the potential to spread to 1,000 acres.

Cal Fire said that the fire is threatening structures in the area.

Evacuation Orders

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department has issued an evacuation order in the following areas:

South of Highway 138 from Highway 173 to Summit Valley Road

South of Highway 138 between the 15 Freeway and Highway 173

Evacuation Warnings

North of Highway 138/Highway 173 from Summit Valley Road to Arrowhead Lake Road

Road Closures

The following roads are closed because of the Lake Fire:

Highway 138 from Old Mill to I-15

Highway 173 at Highway 138

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.