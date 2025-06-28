Lake Fire in San Bernardino County forces evacuation orders
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A wildfire erupted in San Bernardino County on Saturday, forcing evacuations in the area. Fire crews say that the fire is spreading rapidly.
Credit: CalFireBDU via X.
What we know:
The Lake Fire broke out around 4 p.m. according to Cal Fire, near Silverwood lake in San Bernardino County.
In just a few hours, the fire has burned nearly 450 acres, with officials saying it had the potential to spread to 1,000 acres.
Cal Fire said that the fire is threatening structures in the area.
Evacuation Orders
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department has issued an evacuation order in the following areas:
- South of Highway 138 from Highway 173 to Summit Valley Road
- South of Highway 138 between the 15 Freeway and Highway 173
Evacuation Warnings
- North of Highway 138/Highway 173 from Summit Valley Road to Arrowhead Lake Road
Road Closures
The following roads are closed because of the Lake Fire:
- Highway 138 from Old Mill to I-15
- Highway 173 at Highway 138
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Source: Information in this story is from the CalFireBDU X account.