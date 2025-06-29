Wolf Fire forces evacuations for parts of Riverside County
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A massive fire broke out in Riverside County, forcing evacuations for parts of the area.
What we know:
The "Wolf Fire" broke out near Banning, California, close to the intersection of Old Banning Idyllwild Road and Wolfskill Truck Trail a little after 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 29.
At last check, the fire exploded to more than 1,100 acres.
EVACUATIONS
A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for the following zones:
- RVC-0650
- RVC-0749
- RVC-0750
- RVC-0828
- RVC-POPPETFLATS1
- RVC-TWINPINES1
- MRF-TWINPINES2
- MRF-0539
- MRF-0751
- RVC-POPPETFLATS4
- North of Poppet Flat Divide Truck Trail
- South of 10 Freeway
- East of Highland Springs Avenue
- West of Old Cabazon Road
An evacuation warning, not necessarily an order, has been issued for the following areas:
- RVC-0541
- RVC-0655
- RVC-0654
- RVC-0830
- RVC- VISTAGRANDE
- RVC-POPPETFLATS2
- RVC-POPPETFLATS3
- RVC-0898
- RVC-1000
- RVC-1001
- North of Poppet Flats Trail
- South of Highland Springs Avenue
- East of Bergamo Avenue
- West of Highway 243
A care and reception site has been set up at Hemet High School on East Stetson Avenue. An animal shelter has been set up at 581 South Grand Avenue in San Jacinto.
What we don't know:
Officials have not made any announcements on how the fire started as of June 29.
It is also unknown when the evacuation orders would be lifted.
The Source: This report used information provided by Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire Department.