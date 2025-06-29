Wolf Fire forces evacuations for parts of Riverside County

The Brief A fire broke out near Banning in Riverside County. The fire has caused evacuation orders for parts of Riverside County. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



A massive fire broke out in Riverside County, forcing evacuations for parts of the area.

What we know:

The "Wolf Fire" broke out near Banning, California, close to the intersection of Old Banning Idyllwild Road and Wolfskill Truck Trail a little after 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 29.

At last check, the fire exploded to more than 1,100 acres.

EVACUATIONS

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for the following zones:

RVC-0650

RVC-0749

RVC-0750

RVC-0828

RVC-POPPETFLATS1

RVC-TWINPINES1

MRF-TWINPINES2

MRF-0539

MRF-0751

RVC-POPPETFLATS4

North of Poppet Flat Divide Truck Trail

South of 10 Freeway

East of Highland Springs Avenue

West of Old Cabazon Road

An evacuation warning, not necessarily an order, has been issued for the following areas:

RVC-0541

RVC-0655

RVC-0654

RVC-0830

RVC- VISTAGRANDE

RVC-POPPETFLATS2

RVC-POPPETFLATS3

RVC-0898

RVC-1000

RVC-1001

North of Poppet Flats Trail

South of Highland Springs Avenue

East of Bergamo Avenue

West of Highway 243

A care and reception site has been set up at Hemet High School on East Stetson Avenue. An animal shelter has been set up at 581 South Grand Avenue in San Jacinto.

What we don't know:

Officials have not made any announcements on how the fire started as of June 29.

It is also unknown when the evacuation orders would be lifted.