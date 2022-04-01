Fire erupts at Reseda apartment complex

At least one person was hospitalized after a fire erupted at an apartment complex in Reseda early Friday morning, officials said.

The fire broke out around 3:15 a.m. in the 17800 block of West Sherman Way, near White Oak Avenue.

Multiple residents were being treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department said firefighters knocked down the blaze in 58 minutes and crews remain at the scene to knock down hot spots.

No further information was immediately released by fire authorities.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

