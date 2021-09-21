New Orleans Caesars Superdome fire ruled ‘accidental,’ 1 injured

At least one New Orleans firefighter was injured while a crew put out a three-alarm fire at the Caesars Superdome Tuesday afternoon.

The New Orleans Fire Department told FOX Television Stations the fire was quickly extinguished.

Firefighters responded to flames on the building’s roof at 12:38 p.m. ET. Authorities said the first fire company reported smoke billowing from a small section of the roof. A second alarm was immediately called out due to the size, type of structure and location of the fire. A third alarm was called out around 12:55 p.m. ET as a precaution.

Officials said the fire was brought under control at 1:05 p.m. ET.

One firefighter was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening burns.

Authorities said labeled the fire as "accidental as a result of work being completed on the roof."

Crews were power washing the roof this week to prepare it to be painted, officials told the Associated Press.

The fire happened in a section of Superdome roofing called the "gutter tub," said ASM Global VP of stadiums Doug Thornton, speaking with The Times Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate.

ASM Global manages the Superdome. A spokesman did not immediately respond to a telephone call from The Associated Press.

The NFL’s New Orleans Saints play home games at the venue, often drawing capacity crowds. It also has been the site of several Super Bowls in recent decades. The Saints are scheduled to play the New York Giants at the arena next month.

FOX 8 reported the cleaning and renovations on the re-branded stadium had possibly resumed after being interrupted by Hurricane Ida.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. The story was reported from Los Angeles.

