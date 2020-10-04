Fire damages strip mall in East Los Angeles

A three-alarm fire damaged a strip mall in East Los Angeles, authorities said Monday.

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to 4708 E. Whittier Blvd. around 8:20 p.m. Sunday and found fire burning in five or six units, Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman said.

The department sent 18 engines to help battle the blaze.

The roof over the strip mall collapsed and firefighters went into defensive mode, spraying water on the building from outside and protecting surrounding structures, Pittman said.

The flames were out at 10:30 p.m. and firefighters finished putting out embers around midnight but planned to watch the structure overnight, he said.

Advertisement

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CNS contributed to this report.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.