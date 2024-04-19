Fight breaks out in South LA; 3 officers hurt

A fight broke out in South Los Angeles, ending with multiple police officers hurt.

SkyFOX was over the scene with heavy police presence near the intersection of East 53rd Street and Compton Avenue a little after 9:45 p.m.

At one point during the fight, one person allegedly whipped out a gun, prompting 911 calls and a police response, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The fight left three police officers hurt – none believed to be serious. Two people were arrested in the chaotic scene.

Officials did not say what prompted the fight to break out.