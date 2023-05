A fiery crash in the San Fernando Valley was caught on camera.

The incident was reported around 1 a.m. Tuesday on Mariano Street.

Video footage shows an SUV slamming into two parked trucks in Woodland Hills, which set off a fire.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

SUGGESTED: 17-year-old arrested after stabbing Metro bus driver in Woodland Hills

The cause of the crash is under investigation.