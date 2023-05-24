17-year-old arrested after stabbing Metro bus driver in Woodland Hills

A Metro bus driver is fighting for his life after he was stabbed multiple times in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday night.

The suspect, a 17-year-old male, was arrested Thursday afternoon police Chief Michel Moore stated during a press conference.

The brutal attack happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Erwin Street and Topanga Canyon Boulevard, near the mall, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officials said once the suspect got onto the bus, he immediately got into an argument with the driver. The suspect and driver exited the vehicle as the argument continued. A short time later, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the driver multiple times in the chest and back.

The teen suspect then fled on foot near Owensmouth Avenue.

LAPD released photos of the suspect which Chief Moore said helped generate tips from the community.

The teen was arrested about 22-hours after the crime occurred. His name will not be released since he is a minor.

The Los Angeles Fire Department transported the bus driver to the hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition.

"Our bus and rail system is really the lifeblood of our community. If you don't feel safe getting on it, then you're not going to get on it. So I'm happy to say that we are doing everything we can to make sure this system is safe," said Brian Williams, Deputy Mayor of Public Safety.

This attack comes just two days after Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn called for "a full accounting" of security protocols on Metro buses and trains in the wake of an attack on a Metro train in Long Beach.

"We have multi-million-dollar law enforcement contracts, Metro security, and 300 Metro Ambassadors who have been hired to ride our buses and trains," Hahn said in a statement Monday.

"But where were they when this woman was beaten up on the Blue Line last week," asked Hahn. "With this many layers of security, why didn't anyone come to this woman's aid? This is far from the first time there has been an attack on our trains in recent months. I will be asking for a full accounting of where our transit ambassadors, Metro security, and Long Beach Police officers assigned to Metro were at the time of this attack. Enough is enough. Our trains need to be safe for our residents."