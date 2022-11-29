Felon charged with Santa Ana hammer attack

A 28-year-old hammer-wielding man was charged Tuesday with attacking four people in a suspected unprovoked attack in Santa Ana.

Israel Lamadrid Zubiate is accused of attacking the victims, who he did not know, about 7:20 p.m. Sunday at 1500 E. 17th St., between Grand and Tustin avenues, according to Santa Ana Police Department Sgt. Maria Lopez.

Zubiate was charged with four counts of attempted murder, two counts of criminal threats and a count of assault with a deadly weapon, all felonies. He was also charged with single misdemeanor counts of assault and battery and faces sentencing enhancements for attempted premeditated murder and personal use of a deadly weapon.

SUGGESTED: Man charged with allegedly raping 13 women in LA County, luring them on Instagram

Zubiate did not enter a plea at his arraignment on Tuesday and was ordered back to court Dec. 12 for the hearing in the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana.

Zubiate pleaded guilty in January 2020 to a felony count of kidnapping and a misdemeanor count of battery.