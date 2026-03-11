FBI warns California of alleged Iranian drone threat from offshore vessels: report

The Brief Federal authorities warned California law enforcement that Iran reportedly aspired to launch a surprise drone attack against targets in the state from a vessel at sea. The intelligence suggests the threat emerged in early February as Iran prepared for potential U.S. and Israeli military strikes. Officials currently lack specific details regarding the exact timing, targets, or perpetrators of the alleged plot, describing the information as "cautionary."



The FBI has reportedly issued a bulletin to California police departments warning of a potential Iranian plot to launch unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) against the U.S. West Coast.

The alert underscores heightened domestic security concerns following recent large-scale U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iranian soil.

What we know:

According to an FBI bulletin reviewed by ABC News, intelligence acquired in early February 2026 suggests Iran "allegedly aspired" to conduct a surprise drone attack.

The plot reportedly involved launching drones from an unidentified vessel positioned off the U.S. coast, specifically targeting unspecified locations in California.

The warning was distributed to local law enforcement agencies at the end of February.

It was framed as a retaliatory measure by Tehran in the event of U.S. military action—an event that manifested on February 28 when the U.S. and Israel launched joint airstrikes that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and triggered an ongoing regional conflict.

What they're saying:

Gov. Gavin Newsom said at a news conference that he's aware of the apparent threat of Iranian drone strikes on California.

He said when the war started, he activated the state emergency operations center.

"Drone issues have always been top of mind," Newsom said.

"As it relates to drone strikes, we have been aware of that information," he said. "We have been working collaboratively through the (operations center), which we established right after the war began — the State Operations Center. Working with the Office of Emergency Services, but also working locally to make sure we transmit any information that we have received."

What we don't know:

The FBI explicitly stated that it has "no additional information on the timing, method, target, or perpetrators of this alleged attack."

Law enforcement sources have described the intelligence as "uncorroborated" and "cautionary," noting there is currently no evidence that Iran has the capability or active plans to successfully execute such an operation from a vessel in the Pacific.

Timeline:

Early February 2026: FBI acquires information regarding Iranian aspirations for a drone attack against California.

Late February 2026: Federal authorities distribute the warning bulletin to California law enforcement agencies.

February 28, 2026: U.S. and Israel launch major airstrikes on Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

March 8, 2026: Mojtaba Khamenei is officially named Iran's new Supreme Leader.

March 11, 2026: Details of the FBI bulletin are first reported publicly by ABC News.

While the FBI has declined to comment on the specific memo, President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he was not worried about Iran-backed attacks on U.S. soil.

On the other hand, security experts have expressed concern that the assassination of Iran’s leadership could embolden asymmetric threats, including drone warfare and cyberattacks.