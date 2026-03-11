OC rideshare driver accused of sexually assaulting passenger; police seek more victims
COSTA MESA, Calif. - The Costa Mesa Police Department is calling for public assistance following the arrest of a rideshare driver charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and kidnapping.
Investigators are working to determine if other passengers were targeted by the suspect across Southern California.
What we know:
On February 27, a woman reported being sexually assaulted after an encounter in the 2100 block of Newport Boulevard.
The suspect, identified as Felipe Rico-Ceballos of Ontario, allegedly offered to help the intoxicated victim get home while posing as her rideshare driver.
According to police, Rico-Ceballos drove her to an undisclosed location to commit the assault before dropping her off elsewhere.
Rico-Ceballos was taken into custody on March 5 and has since been charged by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.
What they're saying:
In a statement released Wednesday, the Costa Mesa Police Department noted that "During the course of the investigation, it was determined Rico-Ceballos does work for a rideshare company."
Due to this professional background, authorities expressed concern that other individuals may have had similar traumatic encounters.
What you can do:
Due to the suspect's employment, police said there may be other victims.
If you have any information regarding Rico-Ceballos, or if you believe you or someone you know has been a victim, you are urged to contact Detective E. Peralta at 714-754-5039 or Sergeant J. Jacobi at 714-754-5352.
The Source: This report is based on information from the Costa Mesa Police Department and the Orange County District Attorney's Office.