OC rideshare driver accused of sexually assaulting passenger; police seek more victims

The Costa Mesa Police Department is calling for public assistance following the arrest of a rideshare driver charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and kidnapping.

Investigators are working to determine if other passengers were targeted by the suspect across Southern California.

What we know:

On February 27, a woman reported being sexually assaulted after an encounter in the 2100 block of Newport Boulevard.

The suspect, identified as Felipe Rico-Ceballos of Ontario, allegedly offered to help the intoxicated victim get home while posing as her rideshare driver.

According to police, Rico-Ceballos drove her to an undisclosed location to commit the assault before dropping her off elsewhere.

Rico-Ceballos was taken into custody on March 5 and has since been charged by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

What they're saying:

In a statement released Wednesday, the Costa Mesa Police Department noted that "During the course of the investigation, it was determined Rico-Ceballos does work for a rideshare company."

Due to this professional background, authorities expressed concern that other individuals may have had similar traumatic encounters.

What you can do:

Due to the suspect's employment, police said there may be other victims.

If you have any information regarding Rico-Ceballos, or if you believe you or someone you know has been a victim, you are urged to contact Detective E. Peralta at 714-754-5039 or Sergeant J. Jacobi at 714-754-5352.