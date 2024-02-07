FBI busts international drug trafficking ring operating out of LA

article

The FBI arrested several people Wednesday in a bust of what officials called a "transnational organized drug trafficking group" operating out of Los Angeles.

SkyFOX was over the scene of one of the locations around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, at a home in the 2700 block of New Avenue in Rosemead. Images from above the home showed multiple unmarked cars, and more than a dozen people sitting in the driveway, listening to a Homeland Security officer.

The FBI confirmed to FOX 11 that the home was one of several locations throughout the LA area where multiple people were arrested in connection with an international drug trafficking group, but didn't offer specific details.

