1 dead in South El Monte warehouse fire

One person was found dead after a warehouse in South El Monte went up in flames late Sunday night, fire authorities said.

The fire was reported at 11:25 p.m. Sunday in the 10100 block of Rush Street, Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman told City News Service.

LA County fire officials said the building was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived, which prompted them to go into a defensive battle, taking up hose positions outside the structure to put water on the flames and protect surrounding structures, Pittman said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.