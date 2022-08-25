'Fast and Furious' movie filming protest planned in LA

One Los Angeles neighborhood is saying not so fast and is rather furious with the latest "Fast and Furious" movie being filmed on its streets.

This comes after an influx of illegal street racing activities that those in the Angelino Heights neighborhood say comes with the notoriety of the franchise.

Neighbors say the area has become a mecca for street racers performing dangeorus stunts, speeding through residential streets, and keeping residents up at night with all the noise.

For those not familiar with the "Fast" franchise, Angelino Heights serves as main protagonist Dominic Toretto's home and many parts of the neighborhood have made appearances in the movies throughout the years.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 02: Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster are seen filming "Fast & Furious 7" on June 02, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by TSM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Expand

One such place is Bob's Food Market on the corner, a hotspot for tourists to buy snacks and take pictures in front of the movie landmark.

The owner told FOX 11, "I'm OK. I don't mind."

According to the protest flyer shared on Reddit, the protest will take place in two parts: from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and again from 5 to 10 p.m. at Marion Park located outside Bob's Deli.

Just three months ago, "Fast and Furious" actors Sun Kang, who played Han Lue in the franchise, and Cody Walker, brother of the late Paul Walker, spoke in Orange County to promote a new national ad campaign highlighting the dangers of street racing. The campaign was launched by Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.

Since 2001, there have been nine Fast and Furious movies. Many of the scenes for "Fast X" have been shot in Angelino Heights.

Just last week, the Los Angeles Police Department announced a crackdown on illegal street racing activities "We really want to stop this from becoming a new trend where they think that they show up and take over a street or a freeway or any part of the city, that they’re just going to be able to do whatever they want." said LAPD detective Ryan Moreno during a press conference. "Cars are going to start disappearing real soon."

The police department announced new enforcement measures, saying anyone participating or attending a street takeover will have their vehicle impounded for up to 30 days.

Fast X is expected to hit theaters in 2023.