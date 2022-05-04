Family sues Rialto PD after violent Feb. 2022 arrest of teen girl

The family of a 16-year-old girl who was thrown to the ground by police in Rialto is now suing the department.

Back in February 2022, a cell phone video showed a young girl being taken down by two uniformed Rialto Police Department officers.

At the time of the teen's arrest, Rialto PD said the girl was taken into custody for resisting an executive officer. In the viral video, however, two of the Rialto PD officers took the girl down as she screamed for her brother. At one point during the struggle, one of the officers got on top of the teen and appeared to put his hands on the young suspect's neck.

According to court documents, the teen's family is accusing Rialto PD of the following civil rights violations: excessive force, Monell allegations, conspiracy, battery, negligence, bane civil rights act and torts-in-essence.

FOX 11 sent requests for comments to Rialto PD, but the department did not provide a response before the 10 p.m. newscast aired on Wednesday. However, Rialto Police Chief Mark Kling has in the past apologized to the teen for the department's handling of the Feb. 2022 incident.

The violent incident remains under investigation.