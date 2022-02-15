Video: Police arrest young girl in Rialto

Police in Rialto are at the center of controversy after a cell phone video showed a young girl being taken down by two uniformed officers.

The Rialto Police Department responded to a call near South Linden Avenue and Pinedale Avenue on Friday, February 11. According to Rialto PD, the suspect – a juvenile – was taken into custody for resisting an executive officer.

However, a cell phone video shared on social media showed two Rialto PD officers taking the girl down as she screamed for her brother. During the violent struggle, one of the officers got on top of the girl and appeared to put his hands on the young suspect's neck.

On Monday, Rialto PD told FOX 11 the department is investigating the incident. As of Monday night, the suspect is still in custody.

Rialto PD confirms the suspect is a minor but did not specify her age.

