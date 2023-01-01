A family of three was rescued by local fire crews from rushing floodwaters in San Bernardino County amid a strong storm that wreaked havoc across California Saturday.

According to San Bernardino County Fire officials, crews responded to several 911 calls reporting three people were trapped in a truck stuck in raging floodwaters in the area near Forest Service Road 1N33 and South Lytle Creek Road in Lytle Creek.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Photo: San Bernardino County Fire Facebook

Officials said because the water was "multiple feet high" and rising quickly, the truck was unable to operate and the people inside were not able to get out of the vehicle. A specialized water rescue team was deployed to rescue the two adults and child, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

"Heavy rainfall can cause normally dry washes and riverbeds to become raging torrents in a very short amount of time and it only takes as little as 12 inches of moving water to move a vehicle," authorities said. "Don't ever cross a road that you can’t see due to it being covered by water, remember, "Turn Around, Don’t Drown."