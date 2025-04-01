'Fake doctor' arraigned on felony charges in Ventura County

The Brief Nitun "Nate" Dayalghai Ahir was arraigned Tuesday, facing felony charges including unlicensed practice of medicine and fraudulent use of medical titles. Ahir allegedly practiced medicine without a license at Regen Spine and Nerve in Ventura, falsely claiming credentials from Avalon University School of Medicine. The case was investigated by the Department of Consumer Affairs and the Health Quality Investigations Unit.



A man who is accused of posing as a licensed medical professional and exploiting the elderly for financial gain pleaded not guilty to all charges during his arraignment Tuesday, according to Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko.

What we know:

Nitun "Nate" Dayalghai Ahir has been arraigned on multiple felony charges, including unlicensed practice of medicine and identity theft.

Ahir allegedly practiced medicine without a license at Regen Spine and Nerve in Ventura, falsely claiming credentials from Avalon University School of Medicine.

SUGGESTED: Oxnard taco stand worker severely injured after Metrolink train, big rig collide

According to a felony complaint, Ahir is also charged with several aggravating factors, including that the victim was vulnerable and the defendant took advantage of a position of trust. He is also accused of using an elder's personal information to obtain credit unlawfully.

The backstory:

Ahir's alleged activities were investigated by the Department of Consumer Affairs, Health Quality Investigations Unit.

SUGGESTED: Large cache of weapons seized from Camarillo storage unit

The felony complaint alleges that Ahir is unlicensed and unauthorized to practice any form of medicine in the State of California.

What they're saying:

Authorities are urging potential victims to come forward. District Attorney Investigator Eric Jensen can be contacted at Eric.Jensen@ventura.org or (805) 662-1739 for those who believe they have been affected by Ahir's actions.

What's next:

Ahir is scheduled for an early disposition conference on May 1.

SUGGESTED: Stolen safes filled with passports, wedding album found dumped on side of Simi Valley road

He remains out of custody on $10,000 bail.