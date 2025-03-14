Large cache of weapons seized from Camarillo storage unit

article

Two people were arrested after a cache of weapons were found inside a storage unit in Camarillo.

What we know:

In February, detectives assigned to the Camarillo Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) received information regarding an assault with a deadly weapon that occurred in Camarillo. The weapon used in the crime was an assault weapon.

Detectives soon identified the suspect as Jaqueline Randall. In early March, detectives served a search warrant for her house, property, and car.

On March 11, Randall was detained inside her vehicle along with another suspect identified as Timothy Creech. Detectives said Creech was a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing, owning, or purchasing ammunition.

During a search of Randall's car, they located ammunition and methamphetamine.

A search warrant was also served at Randall's home where detectives located a 9mm handgun, hundreds of rounds of various caliber ammunition, numerous high-capacity rifles and pistol magazines.

While searching her house, detectives say they learned that a large cache of weapons, magazines and ammunition had been transported to a storage unit.

During a search of the storage unit, detectives located 42 firearms including an Armalite AR-50 anti-materiel rifle chambered in .50 caliber Browning Machine Gun (BMG).

Additionally, they located an Intratec TEC-9, an AK-47 style rifle with an attached bayonet and a collapsible stock. They also located several thousand rounds of various caliber rifle and pistol ammunition, several hundred rounds of .50 caliber BMG, and hundreds of high-capacity magazines.

Officials say the term "Anti-Materiel," is used to describe firearms that are designed and engineered specifically to engage and destroy vehicles, aircraft, fortifications and other hardened targets which require a high level of penetration and stopping power.

Randall was subsequently arrested.