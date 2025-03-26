Woman critically injured after Metrolink train, big rig collide in Oxnard

A woman is fighting for her life at the hospital after a train and semi-truck collided in Oxnard.

The victim, possibly a food vendor, was hit by flying debris from the crash.

What we know:

Officials said the crash between a Metrolink train and a semi-truck happened Tuesday night at Rice Avenue and Fifth Street around 7:15 p.m.

The train was carrying over a dozen passengers.

Following the crash, debris went flying and hit a taco stand where a woman was seriously hurt.

When first responders arrived at the scene, she was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Several passengers were triaged by paramedics. Three passengers were treated and released at the scene while one was hospitalized.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear if the woman hit was working at the taco stand or was a patron.

Dig deeper:

A similar crash happened at the same intersection in 2015.

In that incident, a Metrolink engineer was killed and 30 others were injured. A truck driver from Arizona was sentenced to 30 days in jail in a plea deal.