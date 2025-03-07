Stolen safes filled with passports, wedding album found dumped on side of Simi Valley road

article

A volunteer crew recently uncovered more than half a dozen stolen safes that had been cracked open and dumped in a ravine off the side of a Simi Valley road.

Safes found dumped

What we know:

David Weisberg found the safes while checking out cleanup spots for the non-profit Volunteers Cleaning Communities, which does regular events in the area.

Images from SkyFOX showed several of the safes off the side of State Route 118 near Rocky Peak Road.

Weisberg and his girlfriend took as much as they could and tried to track down the people on the documents. One of those people was Ken Ramage.

Ramage had a safe stolen from his Glendora home back in August. Security footage from the home showed three people lifting the massive safe into the back of a car.

Birth certificates, passports recovered

What they're saying:

Ramage said that when he heard the safe had been found he was shocked. He said that Weisberg and his girlfriend actually got in contact with his daughter, who lives in Munich now, and his daughter told him.

"Our daughter sends us a message on WhatsApp, you know, middle of the night because it's Munich, and she goes, ‘You’re not going to believe this. This gal sent me a message that says, I've got your passport and your Social Security cards,'" Ramage said. "I'm like, ‘You got to be kidding.’"

Inside his family's safe there were his and his sister's birth certificates, his children's passports, and his daughter's wedding album. Some of the items were even still in "pristine" condition, he said.

While Weisberg said that finding the safes on the side of the road was "crazy," this isn't the first time the group has found things like this during a cleanup. During past cleanups, they've found things like ATMs and even other safes. But still, he's never found something like this.

Ramage said most of the documents in the safe had been replaced, since the robbery was months ago. But still, Ramage said, "We were so grateful to David and his girlfriend for what they did. We appreciate them so much and what they did. We could never repay them for doing the right thing."