Ex-LAPD officer charged with child sex assault dies in custody

A former Los Angeles Police Department officer who was recently arrested and charged with lewd acts with a minor died in police custody, deputies confirmed Monday.

Paul Razo was arrested back on May 10. Razo was accused of multiple acts of assault against children, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. On May 5, the LA District Attorney's office filed eight counts of lewd acts against a child.

The LASD told FOX 11 that Razo died of "natural causes," but said a full statement would come later.

The alleged assaults happened between 2007 and 2016, when Razo lived in Covina, according to the LASD. Officials said that "based on the nature of the allegations and Mr. Razo's access to children, detectives believe there may be additional unidentified victims."

Razo was employed by the LAPD for about 24 years and was last assigned to the Hollywood area as a training coordinator, officials said. He separated from the department in March 2023.