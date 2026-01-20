Ex-Dodger Yasiel Puig heads to trial in sports betting case

The Brief Former Dodger Yasiel Puig's federal trial begins Tuesday in Los Angeles over allegations that he lied to investigators regarding an illegal sports betting ring. Puig, 35, faces one count of obstruction of justice and two counts of making false statements, which could result in a combined maximum sentence of 20 years if convicted. The outfielder maintains his innocence, having reneged on a 2022 plea deal to "clear his name" and claiming he was never actually charged with the act of gambling itself.



A trial is set to begin in downtown Los Angeles for former Los Angeles Dodgers star Yasiel Puig, who faces federal charges for allegedly lying to investigators about his involvement in an illegal sports betting operation.

Puig, who has maintained his innocence since withdrawing from a 2022 plea agreement, faces significant prison time if convicted on counts of making false statements and obstruction of justice.

What we know:

Puig, 35, is charged with obstruction of justice and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators.

Prosecutors allege that Puig placed 899 bets on various sporting events—excluding baseball—through an illegal gambling business run by ex-minor league pitcher Wayne Nix.

According to court papers, Puig owed the business $282,900 in losses by June 2019.

The government contends that Puig lied during a January 2022 interview and again during his 2019 naturalization process regarding his gambling activities.

The backstory:

The case is part of a 2017 probe into an illegal gambling business operated by Newport Coast resident Wayne Nix.

Investigation into Nix's efforts to launder money and hide income from the IRS eventually led authorities to Puig.

Puig played six seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers before moving to Cincinnati and Cleveland in 2019.

Since his last Major League Baseball appearance, he has played professionally in South Korea, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Venezuela.

Timeline:

May 2019: Puig allegedly begins placing bets through an intermediary for the Nix gambling business.

January 2022: Puig is interviewed by federal investigators and denies knowledge of the gambling operation.

August 2022: Puig reaches a plea deal to plead guilty to one count of making false statements.

Late 2022: Puig withdraws from the plea deal, stating, "I never should have agreed to plead guilty to a crime I did not commit."

January 2023: Prosecutors add an obstruction of justice charge.

January 20, 2026: The federal trial begins in Los Angeles.

What they're saying:

Puig has been vocal about his desire to prove his innocence throughout the legal process.

In a statement released when he withdrew his plea, Puig said: "I want to clear my name. I never should have agreed to plead guilty to a crime I did not commit."

More recently, in August 2025, he posted a message on X stating: "This story isn't over yet, and you weren't told the full story the first time."

During the 2022 investigation, recorded messages allegedly captured Puig saying, "I no said nothing, I not talking... I said that I only know (Puig's alleged bookie, a former player) from baseball."

What's next:

The trial will determine whether Puig is guilty of the three federal counts against him.

Each count of making a false statement carries a maximum of five years in prison, while the obstruction of justice charge carries a maximum 10-year term.

Meanwhile, Wayne Nix, the head of the gambling operation, has already pleaded guilty to conspiracy to operate an illegal sports gambling business and filing a false tax return; he is currently awaiting his sentencing date.