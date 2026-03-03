Mother dies shielding her child from three dogs

The Brief Emily Panuco died after being attacked by three dogs on her mother's property. Her 5-year-old son was also attacked and injured. The three dogs involved in the attack have been euthanized.



A mother died while protecting her son from three dogs at her mother's San Bernardino County home.

What we know:

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, on February 27, Emily Panuco, 26, and her 5-year-old son, both from Parker, Arizona, were in Southern California visiting her mom in the Big River area.

Deputies said the two went to her mother's house to see several week-old puppies.

The puppies, which belong to Panuco's mother, were in a cardboard box near the front door of the house. Three additional adult dogs were on the property, including the mother of the puppies.

As the young boy approached the puppies to pet them, all three adult dogs attacked him. Panuco jumped in to help and was also attacked by the dogs.

Officials say Panuco sustained multiple bite wounds and was pronounced dead. The boy sustained two severe dog bites and was transported to a nearby hospital.



The three adult dogs were euthanized following the attack.

No additional details were released. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Deputy R. Flores of the Colorado River Station / Needles Police Department at (760) 326-9200. You can remain anonymous by calling the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or by visiting wetip.com.