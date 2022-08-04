Crews contain brush fire which triggered evacuations in part of Canyon Country

Firefighters have made forward progress and stopped a brush fire that sparked Thursday afternoon in the Santa Clarita area.

The Railroad Fire was reported along Soledad Canyon Road and Commuter Way in Canyon Country.

The fire burned 20 acres.

Mandatory evacuations were issued for businesses on Soledad Canyon Road between Bouquet Canyon Road and Commuter Way, and south of Commuter Way to Magic Mountain Parkway.

Deputies closed Soledad Canyon Road in both directions. Due to the road closure, Santa Clarita Transit said all commuter routes will terminate at the McBean Transit Center.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.