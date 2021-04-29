Evacuations in place as crews fight brush fire in Thousand Oaks

article

Evacuations are in place as firefighters work to contain a brush fire that sparked Thursday evening in Thousand Oaks.

Evacuations have been issued for Via Colinas and Country Valley Rd.

Ventura County Sherriff’s Department will be controlling traffic and notifying residents in the neighborhood.

According to Ventura County Fire Department, the fire is approximately 25 acres and moving towards homes.

Current road closures include Lakeview Cyn. to Via Merida. All access to Lake View Blvd. and Via Merida is shutdown, according to Ventura County Fire.

There is no word yet on any damages or injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

