Latest Southern California rainfall totals for Feb. 16

The Brief A "significant and dangerous" storm is sweeping through Southern California on Monday, with heavy rain expected to intensify through the evening. Widespread Flood Watches are in effect across Los Angeles, Ventura, and San Bernardino counties, as rainfall rates could reach 1 inch per hour. Significant 5-day totals remain in the mountain regions, where San Antonio Dam has recorded over 15 inches of cumulative precipitation.



A powerful storm system is making its way through Southern California this Presidents’ Day, bringing the threat of flash flooding, gusty winds, and hazardous travel conditions.

This is just the first of three storms set to drench the region in the coming days. Monday's storm is expected to be the heaviest and produce the greatest overall rainfall totals, with forecasts calling for about 1 to 3 inches in coastal and valley areas and 2 to 5 inches in the mountains by late Monday.

Below are the preliminary precipitation amounts for major cities and key locations across Southern California. Some areas are set to receive the bulk of rain this afternoon and evening.

By the numbers:

Los Angeles County (12 hr)

Bel Air: 0.78"

Beverly Hills: 0.80"

Canoga Park: 1.26"

Claremont: 0.22"

Downtown Los Angeles : 0.11"

Culver City: 0.59"

La Habra Heights : 0.23"

Saugus: 0.49"

South Gate: 0.49"

Orange County (12-hr)

Bell Canyon: 0.11"

Carbon Canyon Dam: 0.20"

Coldwater Canyon: 0.16"

Fullerton Airport: 0.36"

John Wayne Airport: 0.18"

Laguna Beach: 0.07"

Orange County Reservoir: 0.29"

Inland Empire (Riverside & San Bernardino) (12-hr)

Chino Airport: 0.21"

Chino Hills: 0.08"

Deer Creek Dam: 0.63"

Hesperia: 0.04"

Mt. Baldy: 0.18"

Norco : 0.04"

Temecula: 0.12"

Ontario Airport: 0.23"

Rialto: 0.23"

Running Springs: 0.17"

Wrightwood: 0.03"

Ventura County (12-hr)

Camarillo: 0.98

Fillmore: 1.29

Lake Piru: 1.33

Ojai: 1.31

Oxnard: 0.86

Simi Valley: 1.45

Somis: 1.27

Thousand Oaks: 1.44

(totals will be periodically updated as needed)

What they're saying:

The NWS describes the system as "very significant and dangerous," particularly for those near recent burn scars like the Eaton Fire area.

"Striking on a holiday is the only 'good' part of the storm, as there are fewer commuters on the road," officials added.

What you can do:

Clear drainage: Ensure gutters and storm drains are clear of debris to prevent localized flooding.

Monitor burn scars: Residents near recent burn areas should stay alert for weather updates and be prepared to evacuate if debris flow warnings are issued.

Avoid the surf: Stay away from rock jetties and the water, as large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents are expected.

Prep for snow: If traveling through mountain passes Tuesday or Wednesday, carry tire chains and an emergency kit.