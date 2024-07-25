Mother, teen daughter become latest victims of Encino burglaries

Some terrifying moments unfolded for a mother and her teenage daughter after their multi-million dollar home in Encino was burglarized late Wednesday night.

An official with the Los Angeles Police Department said the burglary happened around 10 p.m. at a home in the 5000 block of Rubio Avenue, located near the intersection of Magnolia Boulevard and Hayvenhurst Ave.

When the mother and her daughter returned home, they discovered shattered glass and heard the burglars yelling "Go, go, go!" as they ran out of the home.

The residents watched in shock as the suspects ran out with bags filled with stolen items and jumped into a getaway vehicle, believed to be a white Chrysler.

The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on the 101 Freeway.

A detailed description of the suspects was not available.

No injuries were reported, the LAPD said.

This marks at least six burglaries within a one-mile radius in recent weeks, including one home that was hit twice in less than a week.