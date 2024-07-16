Encino home burglarized for 2nd time in less than a week: 'It's a complete shock'

Residents in one San Fernando Valley neighborhood were on edge after a home was burglarized for a second time in less than a week.

Around 10:30 p.m. Monday, armed security guards responded to a home off Libbit Avenue and Ventura Boulevard in Encino. They arrived to find the shattered glass of a sliding door and that the house had been ransacked.

The burglars had left the scene by the time security guards arrived.

"It’s a complete shock," said neighbor Bob Johnston. He added that residents in the area have been discussing how to increase security measures.

The home was hit by burglars just four days ago. On Thursday, July 11, a nanny was home with two children, believed to be 2 and 4 years old. The nanny woke up to the sounds of breaking glass and burglars downstairs. She then immediately locked herself with the children in a room and called 911 as the burglars ransacked the primary bedroom.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Burglars break into Encino home with babysitter, 2 kids inside

Numerous crimes have occurred in the Encino area in recent days.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE:

A celebrity’s home was hit less than a mile away with two small children and a grandmother inside.

"This was an area that was always considered safe. It’s an upscale neighborhood. Most of the people here are professionals or retired, Johnston explained. "To have this happen so often and so close by…we’re astonished by what’s happening."

The investigation is ongoing.