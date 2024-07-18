2 wounded in Encino shooting

Two men were wounded inside a vehicle after shots were fired overnight in Encino.

Authorities said the shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. Thursday on Hayvenhurst Avenue, just north of Moorpark Street.

Initially, the victims were unable to communicate with police because they were not fluent in English.

The victims were then transported to an area hospital where they were able to explain to Russian and Armenian translators what happened.

It is believed the victims were targeted. Their names have not been released and a detailed description of the suspect was not available.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE:



