San Fernando Valley businesses seeing a spike in burglaries

Businesses in the San Fernando Valley are seeing an increase in burglaries.

Overnight Friday, the Japanese restaurant KATSU-YA in Encino and Leslie's Pool Supplies in West Hills were broken into.

Around 5:10 a.m, three masked men smashed the front door of KATSU-YA and made their way inside where they reportedly stole a safe.

Video shows a black Mercedes-Benz pulling up to the restaurant, then the three suspects run outside and enter the vehicle as it drives it.

The owner of the restaurant said this was his second restaurant to be burglarized overnight.

Meanwhile in West Hills, would-be burglars also tried to break into Leslie's Pool Supplies on Platt Ave.

Around 1:30 a.m., the suspects broke the door, but apparently were spooked off by someone or something. A store employee told FOX 11 that nothing was taken, but fixing the door is going to cost them.

It's unknown if the two burglaries are related. This is an issue plaguing businesses across the valley.