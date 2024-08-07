Encino high-end shoe store struck by burglars for 3rd time
LOS ANGELES - A burglary crew struck again in Encino overnight and hit a high-end shoe store along Ventura Boulevard.
Investigators said the same store was hit just eight months ago.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Mom & Pop Burglars? String of commercial break-ins hit Encino, Woodland Hills and Sherman Oaks
Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department spotted masked men leaving the Equvalence sports collectible store and as the suspects ran, they dropped money all over the street.
Not only did the suspects leave behind a trail of cash, but they also left shattered glass behind them at the store.
Officers attempted to stop them, but the crew of at least six jumped into three getaway vehicles, described as two Camaros and a Corvette.
Officers initiated a pursuit but eventually lost the suspects on the 101 Freeway.
The owners said it’s been challenging for small business owners to stay afloat amid the crime wave.
Investigators said this is officially the third time the store has been burglarized.
The LAPD remains on high alert following a string of residential burglaries in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood.