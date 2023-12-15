Mom & Pop Burglars? String of commercial break-ins hit Encino, Woodland Hills and Sherman Oaks

A group of thieves burglarized a number of "mom and pop" shops in the San Fernando Valley. At least four businesses were burglarized overnight in the Encino and Woodland Hills area. And for one luxury shoe store located on Ventura Blvd in Encino, that means thefts of thousands of dollars in merchandise.

The robbery at Equavalence shoe store was caught on surveillance camera. When police arrived, the suspects fled – leading authorities on a pursuit which allegedly hit speeds of up to 130 miles per hour.

According to the shoe store's owner, the burglars stole product, some of which retail at approximately $6,000. The problem is, many of the shoe boxes stolen contained only one shoe in them, essentially making them worth nothing.

"That makes it sting just a little bit more," the shoe store's owner told FOX 11's Gigi Graciette.

Some of the shoe store's Bearbrick statues were also among the merchandise stolen, and these can range in price from $800 to $100,000.

Bliss Pharmacy and Bliss Nail Salon, located just a little further down Ventura Blvd in Woodland Hills, and Michael's Custom Clothes in Sherman Oaks, were all also broken into, according to authorities.