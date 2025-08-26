Emmanuel Haro: Parents of missing California baby appear in court for the first time

The Brief Rebecca and Jake Haro appeared in court Tuesday as they face charges for the death of their 7-month-old baby. The Riverside County District Attorney's Office has charged each with one count of murder and filing a false police report. The parents had claimed Emmanuel was kidnapped on Aug. 14.



The parents of missing 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro appeared in a downtown Riverside courtroom for the first time Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

The Riverside County District Attorney charged both Jake and Rebecca Haro with murder and filing a false police report.

In court Tuesday, the judge granted the defense's request to continue the arraignment hearing to next week. The Haros will be back in court on Sept. 4 to answer to the charges.

The backstory:

On Aug. 14, the two reported that Emmanuel had been kidnapped from the parking lot of a Big 5 store in Yucaipa. Since then, detectives said that never happened.

Prosecutors claim Jake and Rebecca killed baby Emmanuel sometime between Aug. 4 and Aug. 15. The two were arrested on Friday, Aug. 22, on suspicion of murder.

They say the crime took place in Riverside County, which is why the case is being handled by the Riverside County District Attorney.

It's not clear where investigators believe the murder happened, but the couple lives in Cabazon, which is in Riverside County, about 20 miles west of Palm Springs.

Emmanuel's body has not been located yet. On Sunday, Aug. 24 authorities conducted a search for the missing baby along parts of the 60 Freeway near Gilman Springs Road in Moreno Valley. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office, Jake was at the search scene with detectives. He was seen in an orange jumpsuit with handcuffs working alongside deputies. The area is about 10 miles south of where Emmanuel was first reported missing.

