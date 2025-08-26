Expand / Collapse search

Emmanuel Haro: Parents of missing California baby appear in court for the first time

By
Published  August 26, 2025 5:14pm PDT
Riverside County
FOX 11
Emmanuel Haro's parents in court for murder charges

Emmanuel Haro's parents in court for murder charges

Jake and Rebecca Haro, the parents of the missing baby, Emmanuel Haro, appear in court over murder charges.

The Brief

    • Rebecca and Jake Haro appeared in court Tuesday as they face charges for the death of their 7-month-old baby.
    • The Riverside County District Attorney's Office has charged each with one count of murder and filing a false police report.
    • The parents had claimed Emmanuel was kidnapped on Aug. 14.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - The parents of missing 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro appeared in a downtown Riverside courtroom for the first time Tuesday afternoon. 

What we know:

The Riverside County District Attorney charged both Jake and Rebecca Haro with murder and filing a false police report

In court Tuesday, the judge granted the defense's request to continue the arraignment hearing to next week. The Haros will be back in court on Sept. 4 to answer to the charges. 

The backstory:

On Aug. 14, the two reported that Emmanuel had been kidnapped from the parking lot of a Big 5 store in Yucaipa. Since then, detectives said that never happened. 

Prosecutors claim Jake and Rebecca killed baby Emmanuel sometime between Aug. 4 and Aug. 15. The two were arrested on Friday, Aug. 22, on suspicion of murder. 

They say the crime took place in Riverside County, which is why the case is being handled by the Riverside County District Attorney. 

It's not clear where investigators believe the murder happened, but the couple lives in Cabazon, which is in Riverside County, about 20 miles west of Palm Springs. 

Emmanuel's body has not been located yet. On Sunday, Aug. 24 authorities conducted a search for the missing baby along parts of the 60 Freeway near Gilman Springs Road in Moreno Valley. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office, Jake was at the search scene with detectives. He was seen in an orange jumpsuit with handcuffs working alongside deputies. The area is about 10 miles south of where Emmanuel was first reported missing.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 

Mom of Emmanuel Haro sticks to her story

Mom of Emmanuel Haro sticks to her story

Rebecca Haro, mom of missing baby Emmanuel Haro, is doubling down on her original story claiming she was attacked when she last saw her son.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Riverside County District Attorney's Office and previous FOX 11 reports. 

Riverside CountyInstastories