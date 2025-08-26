Emmanuel Haro: Parents of 7-month-old California baby who vanished charged with murder

The Brief Emmanuel Haro's parents, Jake and Rebecca, were charged with murder on Tuesday. The couple were arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday. Baby Emmanuel hasn't been seen since he was first reported missing on Aug. 14.



On Tuesday, 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro's parents, Jake and Rebecca, were charged with murder.

Both were also charged with a misdemeanor for willingly filing a false police report, according to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

7-month-old Emmanuel Haro vanishes

Timeline:

Emmanuel Haro hasn't been seen since his mother first reported him missing and kidnapped during the evening hours of Thursday, Aug. 14, from the Big 5 parking lot in Yucaipa.

Rebecca Haro said she was knocked unconscious while she was changing her baby's diaper and when she recovered, he was gone.

See a timeline of key stages of the investigation below.

Thursday, Aug. 14: Emmanuel Haro was reported missing and kidnapped from a strip mall on Yucaipa Boulevard and Sixth Street.

Monday, Aug.18: Investigators with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said there were "inconsistencies" with Rebecca Hero's story and that she had stopped cooperating with them. At that point, investigators were unable to rule out foul play in Emmanuel's disappearance.

Tuesday, Aug. 19: In an update, officials said the search for Emmanuel had intensified across San Bernardino and Riverside counties, adding that K-9 units were deployed at the family's home where search warrants were served. That same day, Jake Haro's attorney, Vincent Hughes, told FOX 11 that Jake and Rebecca Haro had been working with investigators and were receiving death threats. Hughes also alleged a reported sighting of Emmanuel in Bakersfield.

Friday, Aug. 22: Jake and Rebecca Haro were arrested on suspicion of murder at their Cabazon home, an unincorporated community in Riverside County about 20 miles west of Palm Springs.

Sunday, Aug. 24: Jake Haro was seen in a remote area of Moreno Valley, near the 60 Freeway and Gilman Springs Road, in an orange jumpsuit assisting in the search for his baby's body. Cadaver dogs were also seen assisting deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office. That day, Rebecca Haro said in a jailhouse interview that her initial report was true.

The infant's disappearance led to an all-out hunt in several areas in the Inland Empire. Riverside County jail records show both parents are each facing one count of felony murder with malice.

Rebecca and Jake Haro.

What have Emmanuel Haro's parents said about the case?

The other side:

In a jailhouse interview with Southern California News Group on Aug. 24, 41-year-old Rebecca Haro doubled down on what she initially told investigators.

"I want to be out looking for my baby," she told the Southern California News Group. "I will not give up. I will not give up on my baby." She also said the same applies to her husband, saying, "He's a good dad. He would never hurt a baby."

The two also share a 2-year-old daughter and a 16-year-old, who is a stepchild to Jake Haro.

RELATED: Emmanuel Haro's mother speaks from jail, insists 7-month-old baby was kidnapped

Jake Haro's criminal history

Jake Haro has yet to personally comment on the case and has used legal representation to speak on his behalf. Prior to their arrest, his attorney denied claims that his client and Rebecca Haro weren't working with investigators.

Court records show the 32-year-old has a criminal history and was on probation for a separate case at the time of Emmanuel's disappearance.

Jake Haro pleaded guilty to child cruelty charges in Riverside County in a separate case in 2018, court documents show. He was then convicted and jailed on those charges in 2023. "He reached a deal through a plea agreement," his attorney, Vincent Hughes, said.

RELATED: Emmanuel Haro: Search intensifies for missing California baby; parents allegedly getting death threats

What's next:

Jake and Rebecca Haro are scheduled to be arraigned in court Tuesday afternoon.

Their bail is recommended at $1 million each.