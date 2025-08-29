Emmanuel Haro's dad Jake speaks out for 1st time from jail

The Brief The father of a missing 7-month-old California baby, who is charged with murder, spoke from jail for the first time, maintaining his innocence. The parents were arrested after investigators said their initial kidnapping report was false, but the baby's body has not been found. A judge previously gave the father a "break" for an unrelated 2023 child cruelty conviction, a decision a district attorney called "outrageous."



Jake Haro, the father of 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro, is speaking out for the first time about the disappearance of his son.

Jake and Rebecca Haro, the baby's mother, maintain their innocence.

The two were arrested on Aug. 22 on suspicion of murdering baby Emmanuel.

‘I love you buddy’

What they're saying:

In an exclusive jailhouse interview with the Southern California News Group, Jake would not say if he led authorities to the Moreno Valley Badlands, but insisted he has been "completely cooperative."

When asked about what he would say to baby Emmanuel today, he replied, "I love you buddy."

Jake also spoke at length about his 2023 child cruelty conviction involving his then 10-week-old daughter, Carolina.

He said he was "railroaded" into a plea after admitting he accidentally dropped his baby daughter.

2018 child abuse case details

Dig deeper:

During a press conference on Aug. 27, Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin discussed the 2018 incident involving Jake's daughter with another woman. The baby suffered several injuries, including a partial bone fracture of the skull and brain hemorrhage when he accidentally dropped her during bath time. Prosecutors said the injuries were the result of long-term abuse.

"We believed it was a prison case and that Jake Haro should have gone to prison," Hestrin said.

According to court documents obtained by People, one of the doctors who examined the baby later said that her "condition could have been fatal if medical attention was not sought."

In 2023, Jake struck a deal with prosecutors and entered a guilty plea to a single count of willful child neglect. Instead of sending Jake to prison, the judge chose to give him probation for 48 months.

Hestrin said his prosecutor objected to this decision and affirmed that it is a prison case. However, the judge decided that "Mr. Haro deserved an extra break."

"That decision was absolutely outrageous. Mr. Haro should have been in prison at the time that this crime happened, and if that judge had done his job as he should have done, Emmanuel would be alive today," Hestrin added.

Investigation details

The backstory:

Jake and Rebecca were each charged with felony murder with malice on Aug. 26 in the death of their son Emmanuel, according to the Riverside County District Attorney’s office. They were also charged with filing a false police report, which is a misdemeanor.

The Haros initially reported that their son had been kidnapped on Aug. 14, though investigators later determined that did not happen. Authorities believe the child is dead, though his remains have yet to be recovered.

Emmanuel was reported missing on Aug. 14. His mother told investigators that she had been attacked while changing Emmanuel's diaper in the parking lot of a store in the San Bernardino County community of Yucaipa, authorities said. She claimed that someone said "Hola" to her, after which everything "went blank."

"I woke up on the floor, and my son was gone," she said in an interview last week with FOX 11.

The couple appeared on several news reports making pleas to the public to help find their son.

Over the weekend, investigators said the couple had stopped cooperating, adding that there were "inconsistencies" in the mother's story. Investigators declined to discuss what these inconsistencies were.

On Aug. 22, the Haros were taken into custody on suspicion of murder at their home in Cabazon, 90 miles east of Los Angeles.

Authorities searched the family's home, and over the weekend they searched for the boy's body near a freeway while his father, wearing a jail jumpsuit, was present. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said it wouldn't describe Jake's presence during the search as "providing assistance," but declined to elaborate.

Search for baby Emmanuel continues

What's next:

The search for Emmanuel continues.

Jake and Rebecca's next court date is Sept. 4.