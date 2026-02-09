Winter returns as Southern California braces for back-to-back weeks of rain, snow

The Brief A winter storm system will bring light to moderate rain and mountain snow to Southern California from Tuesday evening through early Wednesday. Following a warm Monday, temperatures will "nose dive" up to 15 degrees, leaving most coastal and valley areas in the 60s. While this week's storm is relatively light, forecasters are tracking a "major pattern change" starting Saturday night that could bring multiple heavy, cold storm rounds next week.



Southern California is bracing for a shift from unseasonably warm conditions to a series of winter storms, beginning with a light system Tuesday and transitioning into a much more aggressive, cold pattern by next week.

What we know:

Enjoy the sunshine on Monday as it remains the final warm day of the stretch, with temperature 10 degrees above normal for many areas, according to the National Weather Service.

But by Tuesday evening, rain is expected to spread across the region, particularly the Central Coast and coastal slopes, the NWS said.

Estimated rainfall totals for this first storm system are between 0.25 and 0.50 inches for most areas, though coastal slopes could see up to an inch due to winds.

The storm is predicted to be relatively light in comparison to a "major pattern change" starting Saturday night that is forecast to bring multiple heavy, cold storm rounds through late next week.

What we don't know:

While confidence is high on what to expect with this first round of winter weather, there is uncertainty regarding a much stronger system looming for the following week, according to forecasters.

Some models are suggesting much higher rainfall totals – between 2 and 3 inches – for the mid-week period, as the timing continues to be monitored by meteorologists.

The exact timing and intensity of the cold front expected next Sunday also remains uncertain due to the prolonged seven-day outlook.

Timeline:

Monday: Mostly cloudy by afternoon; remaining warm with highs in the 70s.

Tuesday: Rain chances begin in the morning for the Central Coast, spreading south toward V Rain chances begin in the morning for the Central Coast, spreading south toward V entura County by evening.

Wednesday: Peak rain arrives early morning; showers linger through the afternoon as temperatures cool further.

Thursday–Friday: A brief drying trend with the "nicest day" expected Friday under a temporary ridge.

Saturday Night — Sunday: A major pattern change begins with rain overspreading the area and snow levels dropping to 5,000 feet.

What's next:

People are advised to prepare for a much more active weather window between Feb. 14 and Feb. 19, the NWS warns.

This period is expected to feature multiple rounds of rain and significantly cooler weather conditions.

Forecasters are calling it a "major pattern change" that will be updated as the system draws closer.

What you can do:

Sign up for emergency alerts

Free emergency alerts from county or local officials can provide real-time notifications about life-saving information. Signing up for these free alerts will notify the community about potential disasters, dangers and emergencies and what to do to stay safe. Find local emergency alerts in your community HERE.

Severe weather conditions can also create power outages. Sign up for local alerts with your utility company to stay informed about possible power outages and public safety power shutoffs in your area.

Secure your property

Secure and cover outdoor items such as lawn furniture, grills and umbrellas.

Clear gutters and downspouts of debris to ensure proper drainage.

Identify and fix any possible leaks or drainage issues.

Consider installing sump pumps and other flood prevention measures like sandbags.

Emergency preparedness

Have an emergency preparedness plan in place. This includes creating either a Go-Bag or Stay Box with essential items such as non-perishable food, water, flashlights, batteries and a first-aid kit.

Know your evacuation routes and shelter locations if flooding becomes a significant concern.

Establish a family communication plan in case family members are separated during an emergency.

Designate a meeting point and ensure everyone has a way to stay in contact, such as cell phones or two-way radios.

Protect your pets

If you have pets, make sure to include them in your disaster preparedness plan.

Have pet carriers, food, water and medications ready for their needs.

Identify pet-friendly shelters in your area.

Emergency contacts

Compile a list of important emergency contacts, including local authorities, emergency services and utility companies.

Share this information with family members and neighbors so that everyone knows who to contact in case of an emergency.