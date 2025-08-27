Emmanuel Haro: New court documents reveal when 7-month-old California baby was likely killed

The Brief Emmanuel Haro has yet to be located. He was first reported missing on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 14. New court documents reveal he may have been killed several days before he was reported missing by his mother, Rebecca Haro.



Authorities continue to reveal new details about the case surrounding 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro's disappearance.

Now, new court documents reveal the day the Southern California infant was likely killed.

When was Emmanuel Haro killed?

What we know:

Emmanuel Haro was first reported missing and kidnapped by his mother, Rebecca Haro, during the evening hours of Thursday, Aug. 14, from the Big 5 parking lot in Yucaipa.

Rebecca Haro said she was knocked unconscious while she was changing her baby's diaper in her truck and when she recovered, he was gone.

Days after he was reported missing, detectives with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said they found "inconsistencies" with her story and now prosecutors also believe Rebecca Haro's story was a lie.

Court documents reveal investigators believe baby Emmanuel was killed somewhere between Aug. 5 and Aug. 14. Officials said Aug. 5 was the last day they can confirm the infant was alive.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Key days of the Emmanuel Haro case

Timeline:

See a timeline of key stages of the investigation below.

Thursday, Aug. 14: Emmanuel Haro was reported missing and kidnapped from a strip mall on Yucaipa Boulevard and Sixth Street.

Monday, Aug.18: Investigators with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said there were "inconsistencies" with Rebecca Hero's story and that she had stopped cooperating with them. At that point, investigators were unable to rule out foul play in Emmanuel's disappearance.

Tuesday, Aug. 19: In an update, officials said the search for Emmanuel had intensified across San Bernardino and Riverside counties, adding that K-9 units were deployed at the family's home where search warrants were served. That same day, Jake Haro's attorney, Vincent Hughes, told FOX 11 that Jake and Rebecca Haro had been working with investigators and were receiving death threats. Hughes also alleged a reported sighting of Emmanuel in Bakersfield.

Friday, Aug. 22: Jake and Rebecca Haro were arrested on suspicion of murder at their Cabazon home, an unincorporated community in Riverside County about 20 miles west of Palm Springs.

Sunday, Aug. 24: Jake Haro was seen in a remote area of Moreno Valley, near the 60 Freeway and Gilman Springs Road, in an orange jumpsuit assisting in the search for his baby's body. Cadaver dogs were also seen assisting deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office. That day, Rebecca Haro said in a jailhouse interview that her initial report was true.

Tuesday, Aug. 26: The Riverside County District Attorney's Office charged Jake and Rebecca Haro. They were also charged with a misdemeanor for willingly filing a false police report.

The infant's disappearance led to an all-out hunt in several areas in the Inland Empire.

Authorities are set to provide an update about the case on Wednesday morning.