2026 NBA All-Star Game LA: Fan guide and everything you need to know

It’s one of the NBA’s most exciting weekends of the year and Los Angeles is taking center stage for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game.

The mid-season showcase includes several events for fans of all ages in Inglewood and downtown LA. From the celebrity game, to the dunk contest, to the marquee event at Inglewood's Intuit Dome – home of the LA Clippers – here's everything you need to know.

Schedule of events

Timeline:

Festivities begin Thursday, Feb. 12. Here’s a timeline of key events.

NBA Crossover (Feb. 12–15)

Venue: Los Angeles Convention Center

The NBA Crossover is the ultimate fan experience held at the Los Angeles Convention Center in downtown LA. This will feature over 100 talent appearances from athletes and cultural icons, live music, and over 40 immersive activations. The NBA Crossover will also feature G League Park, where the NBA G League 3-Point Contest, Slam Dunk Contest, and the Next Up Game will take place.

NBA Crossover tickets start at $25 for kids and $50 for adults. Children ages 2 and under do not require a ticket.

NBA Crossover Concert Lineup

Concert series headliners (included with admission):

Friday: Ludacris

Also performing on Friday are Two Friends, Gelo, and Joey Fatone.

Saturday: Shaboozey

DJ Pauly D is also expected to play a set on Sunday.

The hours for the NBA Crossover are as follows:

Thursday. Feb. 12: 4 p.m.-9 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 13: 2 p.m.-11 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 14: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 15: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

*Note: The first hour of each day is reserved for VIP and Hall of Fame ticket holders.

NBA All-Star Intuit Dome Plaza (Feb. 13–15)

Fans can also experience the excitement of the NBA All-Star Game at Intuit Dome's outdoor plaza. Enjoy family-friendly fun on the outdoor courts, grab exclusive All-Star gear, and snap photos in the Photo Moments station and Art Garden. The outdoor plaza will also feature music, appearances from NBA mascots and so much more. Also, refreshments and beverages will be available at the Michelob Ultra Bar and the Kendall-Jackson Wine Bar.

The events at the Intuit Dome Plaza will be open:

Friday. Feb. 13: 3:30–6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 14: 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Sunday, Feb.15: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

All-Star Friday (Friday, Feb. 13)

Castrol Rising Stars

Venue: Intuit Dome

Tip-off: 6 p.m. PT

Streaming: Peacock

The Castrol Rising Stars features a mini-tournament with three teams of top rookies and sophomores facing a team of NBA G League standouts. Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony, Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter will coach the rookies and sophomore and Austin Rivers will coach the G League team.

See the team rosters below.

Team Melo

Cooper Flagg

Stephon Castle

Jeremiah Fears

Collin Murray-Boyles

Reed Sheppard

Dylan Harper

Donovan Clingan

Team T-Mac

Kon Knueppel

Tre Johnson

Ajay Mitchell

Cam Spencer

Kel’el Ware

Alex Sarr

Jaylon Tyson

Team Vince

VJ Edgecombe

Kyshawn George

Egor Dёmin

Jaylen Wells

Derik Queen

Matas Buzelis

Cedric Coward

Team Austin

Sean East II

Mac McClung*

Alijah Martin

Yang Hansen

Ron Harper Jr.

Yanic Niederhauser

Tristen Newton

*McClung replaces David Jones Garcia

Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Venue: Kia Forum

Tip-off: 4 p.m. PT

TV/Streaming: ESPN

In true Hollywood fashion, the roster includes athletes, entertainers and creators.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts will coach alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers, Thanasis and Alex.

Roster (Team Betts/Antetokounmpo)

Jenna Bandy

Shams Charania

Tacko Fall

Rome Flynn

Keegan-Michael Key

Jeremy Lin

Rick Schnall

Dylan Wang

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Cafu

GloRilla

Lethal Shooter, Anthony Anderson and trainer Chris Brickley will serve as coaches for the opposing team. Their roster consists of the following players:

Badshah

Cody Jones

Andre De Grasse

Mat Ishbia

Simu Liu

Mustard

Adrian Nunez

Taylor Frankie Paul

Jason "White Chocolate" Williams

Keenan Allen

Nicolas Vansteenberghe

Cortis will also make history as the first K-pop group to perform at the All-Star Celebrity Game halftime show.

NBA HBCU Classic

Venue: Kia Forum

Tip-off: 8 p.m. PT

Following the star-studded celebrity game, North Carolina A&T University and Hampton University will compete in the 2026 NBA HBCU Classic.

"Hampton University and North Carolina A&T State University are two premier HBCU institutions with a historic rivalry that represents the pride, tradition and excellence of HBCU basketball," said NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum in a released statement. "We look forward to hosting both teams in Los Angeles as part of NBA All-Star 2026 and celebrating the culture and competition of these two storied programs."

Tickets are priced at $26.

NBA All-Star Saturday (Saturday, Feb. 14)

G League Events

Venue: NBA Crossover at the LA Convention Center

Time: The events begin at 11:30 a.m.

TV/Streaming: NBA Channel. International players can catch the action on the NBA App.

Players from the G League will get a chance to shine in skills challenges.

NBA G League State Farm 3-Point Contest

Kicking off the skills challenge in downtown LA is the G League 3-Point Contest.

The four contestants were named as:

James Bouknight (Mexico City Capitanes)

Blake Hinson (Rip City Remix)

Ethan Thompson (Noblesville Boom)

Jahmir Young (Sioux Falls Skyforce)

NBA G League AT&T Slam Dunk

Four players will compete to be crowned the G League's best dunker. The following players were selected to participate:

Mark Armstrong (Texas Legends)

Gabe McGlothan (Noblesville Boom)

RJ Meléndez (Mexico City Capitanes)

John Ukomadu (Motor City Cruise)

NBA Events

Venue: Intuit Dome

Time: The events begin at 2 p.m.

TV/Streaming: NBC and Peacock

Saturday features the 3-Point Contest, Shooting Stars and the Slam Dunk Contest.

3-Point Contest

The NBA confirmed the 3-Point Contest will kick off the night's events featuring an array of sharpshooters who excel behind the arc. The following athletes have been confirmed:

Devin Booker

Kon Knuppel

Damian Lillard

Tyrese Maxey

Donovan Mitchell

Jamal Murray

Bobby Portis

Norman Powell

Shooting Stars

Watch as living legends compete with current players in a two-round, timed shooting competition.

"Teams will compete one at a time and will have 1:10 to score points from 7 shooting locations," the NBA explained. The teams will have to shoot from the locations in order and each player from the team must shoot from each location. The two teams who score the most points following the first round will advance to the final round. In the final round, the team with the highest score will be crowned the winner.

Team All-Star

Scottie Barnes

Chet Holgrem

Legend: Richard Hamilton

Team Knicks

Jalen Brunson

Karl-Anthony Towns

Legend: Allan Houston

Team Cameron

Kon Knueppel

Jalen Johnson

Legend: Corey Maggette

Team Harper

Dylan Harper

Ron Harper Jr.

Legend: Ron Harper

Slam Dunk Contest

This year's Dunk Contest features young talent as each athlete is between the ages of 20 and 25. The following players will participate in the Slam Dunk Contest:

Jaxson Hayes (LA Lakers)

Carter Bryant (San Antonio Spurs)

Keshad Johnson (Miami Heat)

Jase Richardson (Orlando Magic)

NBA All-Star Sunday (Sunday, Feb. 15)

NBA Total Health All-Star Walk

The NBA and GirlTREK will host a two-mile walk at Edward Vincent Jr. Park in Inglewood as a celebration of health, wellness and community. WalkGoodLA will then close out the event with their signature breath work. The event runs from 8:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Click here to register.

G League Next Up Game

Venue: NBA Crossover at LA Convention Center

Tip-off: 11:30 a.m. PT

TV/Streaming: NBA Channel and NBA App

Catch 26 G League standouts who will be featured on four teams in a tournament-style showcase.

See the rosters below.

Team Black: Jonas Aidoo (Greensboro Swarm), James Akinjo (Grand Rapids Gold), Patrick Baldwin Jr. (San Diego Clippers), Damion Baugh (Valley Suns), James Bouknight (Mexico City Capitanes), Blake Hinson (Rip City Remix), Alondes Williams (Capital City Go-Go), Head Coach Larry Abney (San Diego Clippers)

Team Blue: Jaden Akins (Motor City Cruise), Sean East II (Salt Lake City Stars), Killian Hayes (Cleveland Charge), Alijah Martin (Raptors 905), Norchad Omier (Cleveland Charge), Dink Pate (Westchester Knicks), Rocco Zikarsky (Iowa Wolves), Head Coach Rick Higgins (Salt Lake City Stars)

Team Red: Kennedy Chandler (Delaware Blue Coats), Dillon Jones (Westchester Knicks), Sidikejiang Kamiran aka "Malcolm" (China), Skal Labissière (Capital City Go-Go), A.J. Lawson (Raptors 905), Lester Quinones (Osceola Magic), Jahmir Young (Sioux Falls Skyforce), Head Coach Paul Hewitt (San Diego Clippers)

Team White: Trey Alexander (Birmingham Squadron), MarJon Beauchamp (Delaware Blue Coats), Cheng Chi aka "CC" (China), RJ Davis (South Bay Lakers), Hunter Dickinson (Birmingham Squadron), Daishen Nix (Rio Grande Valley Vipers), Ethan Thompson (Noblesville Boom), Head Coach Isaiah Fox (Salt Lake City Stars)



2026 NBA All-Star Game

Venue: Intuit Dome

Tip-off: 2 p.m. PT

TV/Streaming: NBC and Peacock

It’s the main event: three teams will face off in a new USA vs. World format as the NBA tries to keep the game competitive.

USA Stars (Coach: J.B. Bickerstaff)

Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors, 2x All-Star)

Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons, 2x All-Star)

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves, 4x All-Star)

Jalen Johnson (Atlanta Hawks, first time All-Star)

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns, 5x All-Star)

Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons, first time All-Star)

Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder, first time All-Star)

Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers, 2x All-Star)

USA Stripes (Coach: Mitch Johnson)

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics, 5x All-Star)

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors, 12x All-Star)

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers, 22x All-Star)

Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers, 7x All-Star)

Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks, 3x All-Star)

Kevin Durant (Houston Rockets, 16x All-Star)

Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers, 7x All-Star)

Norman Powell (Miami Heat, first time All-Star)

World (Coach: Darko Rajaković)

Luka Dončić (LA Lakers, 6x All-Star)

Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets, 8x All-Star)

Alperen Şengün* (Houston Rockets, 2x All-Star)*

Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers, 4x All-Star)

Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs, 2x All-Star)

Deni Avdija (Portland Trail Blazers, first time All-Star)

Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets, first time All-Star)

Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks, 6x All-Star)

*Commissioner Adam Silver's replacement for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

While this marks the seventh time All-Star weekend has taken place in the greater LA area, this marks the first time the LA Clippers have hosted the event. The other years LA has hosted the event were in 1963, 1972, 1983, 2004, 2011 and 2018.