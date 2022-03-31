Elton John adds third date at Dodger Stadium to his farewell tour

article

As Elton John returns to the stage, the pop superstar announced the remaining North American dates for "Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour."

A third show was added at Dodger Stadium.

The new dates include additional performances in East Rutherford, NJ, Foxborough, MA, Toronto, ON, Vancouver, BC, and Phoenix, AZ, and Los Angeles, CA.

According to his website, due to high demand, stops were added in Santa Clara, CA, San Diego, CA, and Tacoma, WA.

His tour will begin May 27 in Frankfurt, Germany.

Last year he announced that his final shows in the United States would be at Dodger Stadium on Nov. 19-20, 2022. He updated the tour list Tuesday to add a Nov. 17 date at the stadium.

The venue has special meaning for John, who performed two famous concerts at the stadium on Oct. 25-26, 1975, at the height of his popularity.

"I am loving every minute of these shows and I can't wait to see you on the last dates of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour," John tweeted.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on April 6.

City News Service contributed to this report

