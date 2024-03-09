Vigil held for 2 teen siblings killed in Rancho Cucamonga crash

Much of the Rancho Cucamonga community is mourning following a devastating car-crash that killed two high-school student athletes Friday afternoon.

According to family members, 14-year-old Sarah Cruz and 17-year-old Elias Cruz died in the crash around 4:30 p.m. Friday near Wilson and Haven avenues. A third teenager was also in the vehicle. They were injured, but are expected to survive.

"Sarah and Elias, they were great people," said Anthony Bardo, a close family friend. "I’m thinking, I’ll never get to see them again."

A memorial held for Elias Cruz (Insert, left) and his sister Sarah Cruz (Insert, right), who were killed in a crash in Rancho Cucamonga

The siblings had been driving home from practice Friday when Elias, the driver, lost control of their vehicle. Their car crashed into a pole and tree, killing the teens.

On Saturday, hundreds of friends, family members, teammates, and classmates from school were at the crash scene for a vigil and memorial ceremony.

"I love them and miss them," said Bardo. "I’m happy I got to see them before this happened. My heart feels torn in whole."

"I’m going to miss the banter they had with each other," said Rey Cruz, Elias and Sarah’s father. "Going into each other’s rooms, making noise. I’m going to miss that. It’s a quiet house now."

Cruz said his son played baseball at Los Osos. While his daughter was on the school’s volleyball and softball teams.

"[Sarah] was everybody’s friend [or] at least made them feel like she was their friend," said Cruz. "Elias, he ate and breathed baseball."

What exactly caused the crash remains under investigation.

The family is raising funds to help pay for Elias and Sarah's funerals. More information about that fundraiser can be found by tapping or clicking here.

"High school kids, you’re not too cool to hug your parents," said Cruz. "You’re not too cool to say ‘I love you, mom. I love you, dad.’ Tomorrow is not given. Parents, make sure you hug your kids every morning and tell them you love them."