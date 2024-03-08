2 teens dead in crash involving Ford Mustang in Rancho Cucamonga

Two teenagers are dead and a third teen was taken to the hospital after a horrific crash in Rancho Cucamonga.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to a call of a single-car crash near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Haven Avenue a little before 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The driver of the Ford Mustang – a 17-year-old boy – and a passenger – a 15-year-old girl – were both pronounced at the scene, deputies say.

The third passenger's injuries are believed to not be life-threatening, deputies say.

Officials believe the driver lost control of the car before crashing into a pole in the area. Deputies did not say what caused the driver to lose control.

Officials have not released the identies of the two teens killed.