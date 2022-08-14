Elderly man found dead in Compton

An elderly man was found dead in Compton Sunday morning and Los Angeles County Sheriffs' deputies say one person is currently being detained by investigators.

Deputies were called to the 700 block of North Kalsman Avenue in Compton just before noon Sunday after reports of a possible dead person at the scene. When they got there, they found a man, aged somewhere between 60 and 70, unresponsive on the ground. The man was unresponsive and "suffering from blunt force trauma to his upper torso," according to investigators.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

Deputies say they have detained a person in connection with the investigation, but have not indicated whether that person is a suspect. Investigators have no other information about what happened, but say they don't believe the incident is gang related.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.