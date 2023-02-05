Elderly driver dies after crashing car into parked cars, tree in Long Beach

An elderly woman was killed Saturday in after she hit multiple cars in a Long Beach parking lot then crashed her car into a tree, according to officials. Two others were also injured.

The crash happened on Saturday just after 2:30 p.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department. The driver identified as a 90-year-old Long Beach resident, was driving through a parking lot in the area of Spring Street and Palo Verde Avenue at a high rate of speed, according to police, when she hit four parked cars.

Those cars in turn hit two people — a 68-year-old man and a 10 -year-old boy. The woman's car then continued across the street, hitting a tree.

SUGGESTED: LAFD airlifts woman after 100-foot crash down cliff off Mulholland Drive

When crews got to the scene, they found the woman's car across the street from the parking lot with the driver trapped inside. Firefighters had to extricate her from the car. She was brought to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The boy was treated at the scene and returned to his parents, who were nearby and witnessed the crash.

Police have not identified the driver who died, as they're working to notify her family.

Police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 562-570-7355. Witnesses can also submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.