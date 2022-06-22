Elderly couple found dead in Big Bear home

An investigation is underway after two elderly people were found dead inside a home in Big Bear.

According to authorities, officers responded to the home on Breckenridge Avenue after a witness reported the front door of the home was open.

That's when authorities discovered the bodies of the man and woman. Their identities were not released.

An autopsy is currently being conducted to determine the cause and manner of death for both individuals.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Specialized Investigation Division at 909-387-3589. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.